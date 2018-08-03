Virginia Zoo to show ‘Zootopia’ during night at the ‘Zoovies’

NORFOLK, Va. – Let’s all go to the Zoovies!

On Friday, August 31 from 6-9 p.m., the Virginia Zoo will host a screening of the Oscar-winning animated film “Zootopia.” Released in 2016, the film follows Officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), the first bunny to be elected to the Zootopia Police Department, as she partners with scam artist fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) to solve a mystery.

Be sure to bring your chairs and blankets for maximum comfort! Popcorn, snacks, beverages, beer and wine will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk.

Tickets are $5 for non-members and free for Zoo members. Children age 2 and under get in free.

Refunds will be given if the Zoo cancels the event due to inclement weather.

Click here to purchase tickets.