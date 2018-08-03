Virginia Beach Police investigating Chimney Creek shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a shooting last night in the 3700 block of Chimney Creek Drive.

Dispatchers received a report of gunshots fired in the area at 10:58 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Three people, all known to the victim, were questioned, but no arrests have been made at this time.

According to police, this remains a very active investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.