Virginia Aquarium offering two-hour ‘Craft Brews Cruise’ this summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Craft beer on the water? Yes, please!

The Virginia Aquarium is pairing up with local breweries for a two-hour “Craft Brews Cruise” on the Atlantic Explorer.

The first cruise will be on Friday, August 17. Departure will be at 7 p.m., and guests are asked to come 30 minutes before scheduled departure time.

If you can’t make that date, another cruise is scheduled for Friday, September 14 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy the sunset over the water as you sip on craft brews from local breweries. Pop-up style food offerings will be available for purchase in the Aquarium parking lot before departure. There will also be snacks available for purchase on board the ship.

Tickets for the event are $35.

The event is 21 and over. Valid ID is required at check in.

Click here to purchase tickets.

For more information, please call the Virginia Aquarium Guest Services Office at (757)-385-FISH (3474).