Three suspects wanted for Yorktown Walmart larcenies

YORKTOWN, Va. – Three suspects are wanted for committing larceny of items at a Yorktown Walmart located on George Washington Memorial Highway.

The incident happened yesterday, with two black females and one black male stealing various items, according to police.

The suspects left the store in a black Chevrolet Malibu and headed south on Rt 17 towards the Newport News area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York-Puquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.