NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of The Locker Room Show, Mitch recaps the second leg of Redskins Training camp, including DeAngelo Hall's impromptu retirement announcement.

Plus, Josh Norman changes one young fan's life forever with a small act of kindness.

In the second half of the show, Chesapeake native Mike Scott talks his upcoming youth basketball camp and him heading West to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, as well as Dorian Finney-Smith's busy weekend in Portsmouth.