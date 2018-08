SUFFOLK, Va. – Tonight’s “TGIF Summer Concert” featuring Soul Intent has been canceled, according to Suffolk Parks & Recreation.

The cancellation is due to the inclement weather forecast for the area, as well as site conditions following weeks of extensive rain.

The TGIF series will return August 10 at Bennett’s Creek Park, featuring the band Touch of Spice. The park will open at 6 p.m., with the band taking the stage at 6:30 p.m., and the event will be free to the public.