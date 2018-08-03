Suffolk missing endangered adult found safely

SUFFOLK, Va. – 61-year-old Reginald Eugene Phillips, who was last seen by a family member July 9 and was considered a missing endangered adult, was found and reported safe today.

The Suffolk Police Department says that Phillips was safely located after a concerned citizen contacted police.

He was considered endangered because he suffers from several serious medical conditions, which require medications he did not have with him.

The SPD would like to thank the community for its assistance in locating him.