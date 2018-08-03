Substitute bus driver gets five years in prison for inappropriate relationship with student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Timothy Dixon, a 54-year-old Newport News substitute bus driver accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, was sentenced to five years in prison, with three and a half of those years suspended, if he behaves.

As part of his punishment, Dixon must keep from contacting the victim or her family.

Dixon was arrested in October and charged with one count each of use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

During his preliminary hearing in January, search warrants showed the 54-year-old and the 15-year-old first met on a smart phone app called ‘whisper.’

Dixon was accused of sending inappropriate and sexual text messages to the teen.

Prosecutors say he even snuck the teen into his home.

Newport News Public Schools said Dixon was a substitute bus driver since December 2013. He was suspended without pay after the incident.