Redskins Training Camp: Day 9

RICHMOND, Va. – The training camp grind winds down for Friday as the Redskins rest before Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday.

With less than a week before the team’s preseason opener in New England, head coach Jay Gruden has been making sure his veterans stay healthy, while the young guys compete for snaps.

“There’s always a competition, if you think it or not,” running back Rob Kelley said Thursday.

The team will reconvene on Saturday for one session, a 1:35p.m. practice.

