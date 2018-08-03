Previewing the Party with a Purpose comedy show on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - We chat with local comedians Quincy Carr and "Team Fred" about the upcoming Party with a Purpose, the 8th Annual Crash the Party comedy event at Crowne Plaza Virginia Beach, 4453 Bonney Road.

The event features live clean adult stand-up comedy from Quincy Carr (aka Quality Comedy King), Queen Aishah (from BET Comic View & “Funny-N-Stilettos” Tour), and Team Fred (seen with D.L. Hughley) along with door prizes, food and dancing.

Proceeds benefit the Live Love Paint Foundation. For more information visit quincycarr.com/crashtheparty.