Pharrell Williams’ summer camp attendees receive free mattresses

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Attendees at Pharell Williams’ summer camp received free twin mattresses courtesy of Leesa Sleep yesterday.
Sleep partnered with From One Hand to Another, a non-profit summer camp founded by Williams to benefit underprivileged youth, to give 30 children and their families the mattresses during a presentation at Greater Grace Church.
The donation was also part of Sleep’s One-Ten program, which gives away one free mattress for every ten sold.
Leesa is donating 1,500 mattress to FOHTA’s summer camp attendees, with 1,000 in the local area.
