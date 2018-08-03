One dead, another injured after two-vehicle crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has died and another man injured after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Denbigh Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive Friday night.

A call for an extrication crash came in at 8:33 p.m.

Police say the adult male driver of a grey Jeep Cherokee was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the Jeep at the time of the crash.

A 37-year-old man who was driving a white Nissan Sentra was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was the only person inside the Nissan when the incident happened.

All eastbound traffic on Denbigh Boulevard from Jefferson Avenue toward York County is blocked while police investigate.

The Newport News Police Department’s Crash Team Unit is investigating the crash.

There is no further information.

