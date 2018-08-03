One dead after single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Mill Landing Road Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:01 p.m.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find the victim unresponsive and partially submerged in water. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

Speed is not considered to be a factor in the crash. The incident is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team.

There is no further information.

