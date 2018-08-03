Newport News Police provide department veterans with pins noting service

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – There are currently 185 veterans employed by the Newport News Police Department, according to a release by the NNPD.

To honor them, it will be offering all employees who served in the military a special pin from their respective branch of service to wear under their name badge.

“The purpose is twofold,” said Assistant Chief Eric Randall. “First and foremost, we want to thank our team members for their commitment to our country and for choosing to continue that commitment of service to our city by joining the NNPD.

“Second, we live in a transient area with many active and retired military. We’re hoping this program will spark conversations between veterans and officers who share a common bond.”

Randall served in the United States Navy and stated he is looking forward both to getting his own pin and seeing how citizens react to the program.