New Jersey Mike’s opens with Kitty Hawk Elementary fundraiser

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. – A brand new Jersey Mike’s Subs location has opened its doors by supporting Kitty Hawk Elementary School.

The Southern Shores store, which opened on Wednesday, is holding a sub fundraiser for the school until Sunday, August 5.

The sub favorite is circulating 2,500 coupons throughout the surrounding community, offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to the school.

This location can be found at 5597B N. Croatan Hwy.

Jersey Mike’s Subs was started in 1956, and now has 1,500 locations nationwide.