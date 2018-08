Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Jackie Jacobs started making special treats for her pets as a way to deal with the loss of her own pup.

Today, My Best Friend's Cupcakes (mybestfriendscupcakes.com) is the largest dog bakery in the city licensed and registered with the Department of Agriculture.

We learn Jackie's advice for how to make safe treats our pets can enjoy.