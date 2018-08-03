Lost wedding ring returned in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – When Sarah White went to Jamestown Beach Event Park with her family, she never expected she would lose her wedding ring.

After swimming in the water, she returned to her beach chair, only to realize her beloved ring was no longer on her finger. Her family frantically checked the beach and the water only to come up short.

She went home and posted pictures of the ring on Facebook with an explanation of what happened. She hoped social media would show its power and someone would find the ring. In just a few hours it was shared more than 90 times.

The post had a lot of traction, and White received overwhelming support. So much so that a couple, whom she didn’t know, offered to use their metal detector to search the beach for her.

Before they even had the chance to do so, the ring was found by 11-year-old Laina Cutshaw and her sister, 9-year-old Ava Cutshaw.

The girls brought the ring to their mother who then encouraged them to turn the ring into the park attendant. Luci Newsom was the one working that day.

White was contacted and was then able to meet the girls who saved her wedding band. The two families remain friends, showing just how powerful a stranger’s kindness can be.

White and her husband will be celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary in September.