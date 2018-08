Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Members of Sporting Molly have backgrounds in Celtic, folk, rock, bluegrass, classical, jazz & early Colonial music, and have been playing together and with other groups for quite some time. Today they share some medleys as they prepare for their monthly duties hosting the Celtic Sessions at Grace O'Malley's Pub on Granby Street in Norfolk. Join them next on Sunday, August 12, 2018, 5:30-8:30 pm.

A second set from Sporting Molly...