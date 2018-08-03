Little Gym of Chesapeake enters lip sync challenge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Inspired by the plethora of lip sync challenge videos released by various area police departments, the Little Gym of Chesapeake decided to drop its own version.

In the feature, released on August 1, instructors and kids can be seen singing and dancing along with NSYNC’s “I Want You Back.”

The video includes choreographed dancing and gymnastic routines.

Here is Little Gym’s lip sync rendition, uploaded to YouTube:

The Chesapeake location hopes to inspire (and challenge) the entire Little Gym community with its video.