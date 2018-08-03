James City County officials report numerous IRS scam calls

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – James City County Police say they have had a surge in reports of IRS phone scam calls in the past few days.

Citizens have reported that the “IRS” is calling them directly and asking for payments or threatening an arrest.

Police want to remind citizens that the IRS will not call and demand immediate payments.

Citizens that know about this scam are urged to make the elderly aware of this activity.

