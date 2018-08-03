× Gov. Northam to tour offshore wind farm survey vessel

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will join Dominion Energy and representatives from Orsted North America to tour a survey vessel used for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project.

The ocean floor survey vessel will conduct the final geophysical surveys necessary before the project can begin.

According to a press release sent from the Dominion Energy, The CVOW Project would be just the second offshore wind project in the United States and the first in federal waters. The demonstration project could open the door to long-term commercial wind development off Virginia’s coast, with the potential for up to 2,000 megawatts of energy – enough to power half-a-million homes. CVOW was made possible by the Grid Transformation and Security Act of 2018, Virginia’s landmark energy reform legislation that became law on July 1.

The tour will take place this afternoon at Nauticus in Downtown Norfolk.

