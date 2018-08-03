× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: More heat and storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Storm chances continue into the weekend… We will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms again today. Severe weather is not expected but heavy downpours are possible. Highs will only reach the mid 80s today, not as hot as yesterday but still close to normal for this time of year. With the humidity it will feel more like the low 90s this afternoon. It will still be breezy today with south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The summer-like pattern will continue for the weekend. Highs will return to the upper 80s to near 90 but it will feel hotter with the high humidity. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid 90s both days. We will see more clouds on Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible through the day. More sunshine and a lower rain chance will move in for Sunday.

High temperatures will warm into the low 90s early next week with more sunshine and a lower chance for rain. Showers and storms are expect to return for the midpoint of next week.

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 3rd

1915 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co, Petersburg, Caroline Co

1988 F2 Tornado: Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

