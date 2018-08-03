× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms

Mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the low and mid 70s.

We’ll crank the heat up a bit over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will warm to the upper 80s. Expect a 50/50 shot for showers and storms. This will be our best chance for wet weather. Conditions will improve on Sunday. It will be hotter with highs near 90, but only a 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Hot and humid to start the work week. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s with lower rain chances. Another hot day Tuesday with highs near 90. Rain chances will increase by midweek.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the low and mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms, otherwise partly sunny (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Lingering showers. Lows in the low and mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

Meteorologist April Loveland

