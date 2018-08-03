× First Warning Forecast: 50/50 Weekend

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are tracking another round of rain moving in this afternoon with some spots of heavy downpours. We are not expecting any of these to go severe, even then we could still see lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds mixed in. Temperatures are a little cooler today with highs topping off in the mid 80s. Humidity is down a bit but we still feel pretty muggy. Rain chances will go down as we head into the evening and move out by overnight.

The summer-like pattern will continue for the weekend. Highs will return to the upper 80s to near 90 but it will feel hotter with the high humidity. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid 90s both days. We will see more clouds on Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible off and on through the day. More sunshine and a lower rain chance will move in for the second half of the weekend. Sunday we will reach highs in the upper 80s and rain chances will go down to 30% in the afternoon.

High temperatures will warm into the low 90s early next week with more sunshine and a lower chance for rain. Monday and Tuesday will reach the lower 90s and rain chances will only sit at 20% both days. There is a 30% chance of showers on Wednesday and up to a 40% chance on Thursday.

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 3rd

1915 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co, Petersburg, Caroline Co

1988 F2 Tornado: Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

