Coast Guard Cutter Eagle opens for tours

NORFOLK, Va. – The Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle arrived in Norfolk Friday and will be open for tours over the weekend.

Eagle has served as a floating classroom for future Coast Guard officers since 1946, with a permanent crew of eight officers and 50 enlisted personnel maintaining the ship and training up to 150 cadets at a time. Skills they teach include navigation, damage control, engineering and deck seamanship.

Free public tours of the ship will be available both Saturday and Sunday before Eagle’s departure from Norfolk Monday. On Saturday, public tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and first responder tours will also be held both days from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For more information on Eagle, visit the ship’s Facebook page.