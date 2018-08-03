Armed security guard placed at Pretlow Library after threat

NORFOLK, Va. – An armed security guard has been placed at Norfolk’s Pretlow Library after a man allegedly made a threatening statement in the building last week.

The incident happened on July 25, with staff members telling police that a patron overheard another man making a generalized threatening statement as he left the library.

Detectives investigated the incident, interviewing the patron at his home.

After a thorough investigation, no arrests were made and the case is closed.