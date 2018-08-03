Abduction charge nolle prossed for Newport News man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man accused of abduction has had his case noelle prossed.

Jeremy Beasley, who was charged with abduction after two teenage girls reported he was keeping them against their will, was sentenced to good behavior until August 5, 2020.

One count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor was withheld.

The original incident happened in the early hours of March 27, when a Newport News Police officer pulled over a vehicle traveling without headlights on Denbigh Boulevard.

The driver was identified as a 17-year-old female runaway, and the passenger was an 18-year-old female. The girls told the officer they had driven away from a 7-Eleven store, leaving behind a man who they said had kidnapped them.