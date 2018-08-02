Woman accused of throwing 4-year-old girl off Florida bridge, killing her

TAMPA, Fla. – A 4-year-old was pronounced dead Thursday after a woman believed to be her mother threw the girl into a Florida river Thursday, police said.

A witness called Tampa police about 4 p.m. to report a woman tossing a child off a bridge over the Hillsborough River, Chief Brian Dugan told WTSP.

“Our dive team responded, we had units here immediately,” Dugan said. “Thirty minutes later our dive team, about 75 feet offshore, recovered the body of a young child.”

Police believe the child to be the 4-year-old daughter of the woman, whom officers arrested near the scene. The girl was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Dugan said the woman is in custody and is being questioned. He said it appears she drove to the bridge, but police couldn’t release further details Thursday afternoon as they continue to investigate.

“It’s a completely tragic event,” Dugan said. “It’s a crazy world we live in.”

Authorities have not identified the woman but said they are trying to contact relatives.