Virginia Beach Schools will be fully accredited for second straight year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – All schools in Virginia Beach City Public Schools will be fully accredited for a second consecutive year, according to preliminary data by the Virginia Department of Education.

The accreditation comes after VBCPS projected last week that it would earn full accreditation based on internal reports and testing data.

“Again, we are thrilled with this outstanding news and so very proud of this division,” said VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. “And, even though we have met this mark in back-to-back years, it should not overshadow the time, effort and work that goes in to being fully accredited.”

This coming school year marks Virginia switching to a new system for school accreditation – previously, results were based primarily on Standards of Learning (SOL) results, but now calculations will take into account a series of School Quality Indicators. These will include year-to-year growth on specific SOLs; achievement gaps between students; and demographic groups such as absenteeism.

High school calculations will also continue to include the Graduation and Completion Index, as well as new factors such as a school’s dropout rate.

To learn more about the new Standards of Accreditation, click here.