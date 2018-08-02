Virginia Beach man gets prison for selling drugs and possessing a firearm

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to eight years in prison for possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm as part of a drug trafficking crime, according to court documents.

The sentenced was handed down to 31-year-old John Paul Alarcon on August 1.

According to documents, Alarcon was stopped by Virginia Beach Police when a concealed, loaded firearm was found in his vehicle back in April, 2016.

3.4 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately $3,500 in cash was also discovered during the stop.

Police then executed a search warrant at Alarcon’s house and found 9.6 grams of Methamphetamine, Psilocyn, Amphetamine tablets, Fentanyl tablets, a tablet containing a Heroin and Fentanyl mixture, Oxymorphone and approximately $2,000 in cash, as well.

Alarcon was encountered at the Military Circle while on bond a year later when law enforcement found him in possession of a loaded firearm, 2.9 grams of Methamphetamine, 7.9 grams of Cocaine and $1,195 in cash.