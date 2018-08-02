USS Abraham Lincoln to change homeport to San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Three Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, including the Norfolk-based USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), will undergo homeport changes, the U.S. Navy announced Thursday.

The USS Lincoln will rejoin the Pacific Fleet and be based out of San Diego. Commissioned in 1989, the carrier served in the Pacific Fleet from 1990-2011 before moving to Norfolk for midlife refueling.

While Naval Station Norfolk will lose the USS Lincoln, it will gain another aircraft carrier. The USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), which is currently homeported in Bremerton, Washington, will change homeports to Norfolk before its midlife refueling, or reactor complex overhaul (RCOH), at Newport News Shipbuilding. It was commissioned in 1995.

The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) will change homeports to Bremerton before its docking-planned incremental availability (DPIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

