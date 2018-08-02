× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Another day of heat, humidity, and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Flood Warning for the Cashie River near Windsor in Bertie County until Thursday evening. Minor flooding is occurring. Flood stage is 8.0 feet. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by this afternoon.

The summer trend continues… We will see some extra sunshine this morning with clouds building by midday. Rain chances will be slim this morning but scattered showers and storms will fire up early this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but heavy downpours are possible. Highs will warm into the upper 80s again today. With the humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s this afternoon. It will still be breezy today with south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will drop slightly for Friday but it will still feel like summer. Highs will slip into the mid 80s tomorrow. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will return to the mid 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon scattered showers and storms.

This summer-like pattern will continue for the weekend. Highs will return to the upper 80s to near 90 but it will feel hotter with the high humidity. Afternoon scattered showers/storms are expect both Saturday and Sunday but the weekend will not be a washout. Highs will warm into the 90s early next week.

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 2nd

2002 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: East Central VA, Eastern Shore

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

