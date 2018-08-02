‘Skins scoop: Running back Rob Kelley is due for a new nickname

RICHMOND, Va. — Running back Rob Kelley took the podium Thursday afternoon expecting to talk about football. Instead, questions flowed in about his weight, hair, and nickname.

Kelley’s first year with the Redskins, he had dreadlocks that would reach the middle of his back. This season, he came a little more aerodynamical. “I think it was time for a change,” Kelley said.

“I think it was like a bold statement showing that I’m ready to change. Rather than just coming in and talking about it, how much I’m going to change and stuff like that.” Kelley says the hair change was a statement within itself.

VIDEO: After a "frustrating" 2017 season, #Redskins running back @Fatrob32 says he has a lot to prove. We also talked about becoming a father & Louisiana love between he & Derrius Guice. #SkinsCamp | #HTTRhttps://t.co/8AtizahgA7 — Mitch B. (@MitchBrownTV3) July 30, 2018

With less hair, Kelley now totes less weight.

“Right now, I’m down to 222 (pounds),” Kelley said with a smile, “I came in last year kind of talking about the weight and all that stuff, so I’d rather just come in and play. But, I guess other guys notice it and speak on it.”

I find motivation in anything — robert kelley (@Fatrob32) July 11, 2018

The extra weight from his first year made him worthy of his “Fat Rob” nickname. Kelley’s twitter handle follows suit (@FatRob32). Someone from the media room asked about a new nickname, “How about Fit Rob?” Kelley walked off the podium laughing in agreement.