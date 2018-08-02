Second Sea Level Rise Symposium to be held August 22

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The second installment of the Sea Level Rise Summer Symposium is scheduled for Aug. 22 from 6 – 8 p.m. in the 2nd floor theater of the Advanced Technology Center at the Tidewater Community College Virginia Beach Campus.

This event will focus on aquatic and terrestrial vegetation after the July 25 meeting covered high winds and rising water.

Brian van Eerden, Virginia pinelands program director at The Nature Conservancy, and Chad Boyce, a biologist with the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries, will be at the event to discuss these important topics.

This series is designed to educate residents about sea level rise and other important environmental issues facing the Virginia Beach area.

Two more meetings are planned as part of the series.