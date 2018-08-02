Redskins Training Camp: Day 8

RICHMOND, Va. – After a sloshy Wednesday that featured plenty of news, the Redskins reconvene one more day before they break out for a Friday off.

In Wednesday’s morning session, receiver Josh Doctson left with a shoulder injury he sustained during 11-on-11 play. ‘Skins head coach Jay Gruden will provide an update on Doctson’s status before the morning practice.

Following practice, DeAngelo Hall had an impromptu retirement press conference with the media, announcing his official retirement from the NFL.

News 3 sat down with the Chesapeake native for his first post-retirement interview.

The team will hold a morning practice at 9:45a.m., followed by a 4:40p.m. walkthrough.

