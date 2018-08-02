Old Dominion partners with CHKD to develop virtual reality tool to treat chest deformities

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University is partnering with the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters to develop a virtual reality tool that helps treat patients with chest deformities.

Pectus excavatum is a condition in which a person’s breastbone is sunken into their chest, and pectus carinatum is an uncommon birth defect in which a child’s breastbone protrudes outward abnormally. Surgery is not always an option to correct these conditions.

A team of students and faculty has developed a 3D scanning tool designed to provide a more accurate measurement of a patient’s progress while also tracking their compliance. The tool enables patients and their parents to see chest improvement using a colorful game-like simulation that compares chest morphology from one point in time to another.

This tool has attracted the attention of hospitals across the globe, including China, Korea and France/