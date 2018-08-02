NOAA Okeanos Explorer dry docked in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer arrived in Norfolk yesterday for a dry dock repair period.

The ship left Norfolk July 12 to begin its seventh cruise this year, and was slated to return in early August after mapping a deepwater priority area southeast of Bermuda.

Its recent expedition was the first government-supported, focused mapping survey in support of the Atlantic Ocean Research Alliance (AORA) and the Atlantic Seabed Mapping International Working Group (ASMIWG).

Dry docking the ship took about six hours, and the crew of the Okeanos will stay aboard the ship during its repair period.

