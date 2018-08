VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A natural gas leak has caused closures of northbound lanes of Witchduck Rd from Cleveland Street to Virginia Beach Blvd.

Officials say it could be hours until the lanes reopen.

Here is the tweet from the Virginia Beach Fire Department:

North bound lanes of Witchduck Rd closed from Cleveland Street to Virginia Beach Blvd due to natural gas leak. VBFD says could be hours before reopens. — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) August 2, 2018

This is still a developing situation.