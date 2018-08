YORKTOWN, Va. – Police responded to Victoria’s Day Spa on Denbigh Blvd. in Yorktown regarding a reference to sexual battery on June 30.

The victim was getting a massage when the incident happened, according to police.

The suspect, Dwayne Pittman, 59, was taken into custody in Virginia Beach on July 25. He was charged with one count of sexual battery.

He is due in York Co. Court for an arraignment on August 21.

This is still an ongoing investigation.