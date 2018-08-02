Man steals $800 worth of Pop-Tarts, cookies and granola bars

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police were dispatched to Enterprise Drive in reference to a larceny on July 30.

Upon arrival, a Loss Prevention Officer stated a suspect was seen taking items from a warehouse and placing them in his pockets.

The suspect was later identified as 31-year-old Antonio Newsome. The Newport News man was discovered to have allegedly taken Pop-Tarts and cookies without paying for them.

Newsome was in possession of $800 worth of Pop-Tarts, cookies and granola bars, according to police.