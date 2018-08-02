Lowell “The Hammer” Stanley reprimanded for not making full injury claim payment

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Virginia Personal Injury Attorney Lowell “The Hammer” Stanley has been publicly reprimanded for not making a full payment in an injury claim.

On July 20, the Virginia State Bar issued the public reprimand to Stanley for violating professional rules.

The injury claim in question was a 2012 case involving an individual and a Chiropractic practice, in which Stanley failed to make a full payment to the individual.

This was an agreed disposition of misconduct charges, according to a Virginia State Bar press release.