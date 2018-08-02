How Flotsam and Jetsam has become an annual treasure hunt in Virginia Beach on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The 34th Annual Flotsam and Jetsam (F&J) Super Summer Sales is an opportunity to find great deals on high-end and vintage household goods at bargain prices. Thousands of items including men's and women's clothing, fine dishware, books, jewelry, antiques and small appliances are donated by residents of Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay.

The F&J Summer Sale

Thursday, August 9th: 10am - 6 pm

Friday, August 10th: 10am - 6pm

Saturday, August 11th: 9am - Noon

Cox High School Cafeteria just off Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach

For information call the F&J hotline at (757) 217-2355

Presented by

Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay

wcbay.com