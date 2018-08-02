Help with back to school for kids with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - With back to school fast approaching, things are about to get very busy for parents. That is especially true for individuals with children who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. We talks with two local experts about what parents can do to prepare for the school year. And we get details on a school supplies drive to help them.
Back to School Supply Drive
for Children with Developmental Disabilities
Now through August 24th
Drop Off Locations:
- Dubies Love Residential Services, 2500 Almeda Ave., Suite 114, Norfolk
- WeCare Community Services, 1520 Stonemoss Ct., Suire 100, Virginia Beach
- Konikoff Dentistry, 2100 Lynnhaven Parkway, Suite 100, Virginia Beach
All school supplies are welcome.
For more information call (757) 227-5480
Presented by
WeCare Community Services
www.wecarecscorporate.com
Dubie's Love Residential Services
www.dubiesloveresidential.com