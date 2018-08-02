Help with back to school for kids with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - With back to school fast approaching, things are about to get very busy for parents. That is especially true for individuals with children who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. We talks with two local experts about what parents can do to prepare for the school year. And we get details on a school supplies drive to help them.

Back to School Supply Drive

for Children with Developmental Disabilities

Now through August 24th

Drop Off Locations:

Dubies Love Residential Services, 2500 Almeda Ave., Suite 114, Norfolk

WeCare Community Services, 1520 Stonemoss Ct., Suire 100, Virginia Beach

Konikoff Dentistry, 2100 Lynnhaven Parkway, Suite 100, Virginia Beach

All school supplies are welcome.

For more information call (757) 227-5480

Presented by

WeCare Community Services

www.wecarecscorporate.com

Dubie's Love Residential Services

www.dubiesloveresidential.com