× First Warning Forecast: Summer Pattern Continues

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We’re shaping up to have a very similar day compared to yesterday. We’ve already seen rain and storms pop up this afternoon with heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. We will continue to see storms pop in and out throughout the day but are not expecting anything to go severe. We will continue to get the breezy southerly wind at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will make it into the mid to upper 80s but we will feel like the upper 90s with the high humidity. Rain chances will diminish overnight but we will stay mostly cloudy.

A few of us will wake up to showers for our morning commute with patchy fog possible. Temperatures will drop slightly for Friday but it will still feel like summer. Highs will slip into the mid 80s tomorrow. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will return to the mid 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with another chance of afternoon scattered showers and storms.

This summer-like pattern will continue for the weekend. Highs will return to the upper 80s to near 90 but it will feel hotter with the high humidity. Saturday is the best chance of rain and storms at a 50% chance. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend at only a 30% chance.

Next week rain chances will go down and temperatures will go up. We will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday through Wednesday with rain chances sticking to 20% everyday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds most days.

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 2nd

2002 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: East Central VA, Eastern Shore

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.