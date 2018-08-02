× First Warning Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms to end your workweek

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low and mid 70s.

We will be stuck in a very summer-like pattern, which means heat, humidity and afternoon storms. We’ll see a very similar day to end the work week. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Good news though, it won’t be a washout. We are looking at a 40 percent chance.

We’ll crank the heat up a bit over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will warm to the upper 80s. Expect a 60 percent chance showers and storms. This will be our best chance for wet weather. Conditions will improve on Sunday. It will be hotter with highs near 90, but only a 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Hot and humid to start the work week. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s with lower rain chances.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible (20%). Lows in the low and mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, afternoon scattered showers and storms (40%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

Meteorologist April Loveland

