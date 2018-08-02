Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH Va,- Ashley Grosch went from navy veteran to farm mom.

Located on a beautiful farm in Pungo, The Farm to Life Movement is about more than growing their own produce but bringing families together.

The goal is to help families, even the young kids learn about farm life, organic products, how to pickle, how to jam and more.

You can enjoy a family dinner or sign up for an educational class.

The best part is you get to do it as a family.

"We try to orchestrate a farm that didn't just go to the market every week and bring produce but was actually educating people about the lifestyle and so we decided to be more event and more class focused and the products are used to kind of feed into that system," Grosch said.

The best part is mom and dad get to enjoy bio-dynamic wine while the kids pick the vegetables before enjoying a fresh family dinner.

"We already have the dinner prepared and we bring it out in 3 or 4 courses. The four course dinner is straight from the garden, and from our eggs. The dessert is usually an alternative type dessert without grain, without sugar, and just teaching people how to alternatively bake," Grosch said.

Ashley says the goal of the farm is to not only educate families but to be a welcoming place for everyone.

"We are at bio-dynamic farm which is a regenerative type of process. Everything is cyclical and we give back so we don`t just take, it goes in a circle and then also that counts for people and relationships. That`s the whole purpose as we don`t spray we don`t sell and we also are kind and loving, so it`s just a full circle," Grosch said.

There are also classes you can sign up for from gardening, gut-health, nutrition classes and alternative medicine.

To learn more or sign up for a dinner or class visit The Farm to Life Movement website here.