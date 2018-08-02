Elizabeth City man dies during home invasion, armed robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A man died after a home invasion and armed robbery in the 1800 block of Darian Drive early Thursday morning.

Authorities with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office say around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a man and a woman were approached by someone who broke into their home. The suspects assaulted the residents before taking money, jewelry and other valuables from the home.

The male victim, identified as 55-year-old Milton Henry Sawyer, Jr., died after an altercation with the suspect. The unidentified female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

The exact cause of death will be determined after the State Medical Examiner’s Office completes the autopsy.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations are continuing to investigate this homicide.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555 or the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 338-2191.

