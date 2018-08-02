× Eastern Shore mother expected to plead guilty to caging her 5 young children

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – A 38-year-old mother plans to plead guilty in court on Thursday after being arrested last year for allegedly caging her 5 young children.

Malista Ness-Hopkins was charged with five counts of child abuse/neglect on July 28, 2017 for allegedly keeping her five children in makeshift crib cages and filthy conditions.

According to WBOC, Ness -Hopkins’ attorney told the judge that she was “overwhelmed” caring for her five children, who ranged in age from one to six-years-old.

Accomack County Social Services worker Kate Bonniwell testified last year that she visited the home after the agency received a complaint in July.

Bonniwell said she found two of the children caged inside cribs. Rails had been taken from other cribs and screwed on top to confine the children inside.

She said a 2-year-old child trapped in one of the cribs hissed at her and made noises she described as “animal sounds,” and once she had removed the top of the crib cage, the child made no attempt to get out.

Bonniwell said the children were all dirty and suffering from multiple bug bites.

All five children were removed from the home on July 28, the day the social workers visited.

Ness-Hopkins’ attorney told the judge there was no evidence the conditions in the home “were directly harmful to the children.”

Ness-Hopkins was incarcerated at the Accomack County Jail and denied bond, but has since been released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Her trial scheduled for Wednesday was continued and court staff tell News 3 Ness-Hopkins is expected to plead guilty Thursday morning.