NORFOLK, Va. - Today is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means the popular ice cream chain will be donating $1 or more from every Blizzard sold to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk is a Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

A simple Blizzard Treat purchase can benefit this local hospital.

This is the 13th annual Miracle Treat Day.