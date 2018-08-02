Crew catches rare all-blue blue crab

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Crew mates Jim McInteer and Alan Payne recently captured an all-blue blue crab from the York River.

McInteer, who has been crabbing commercially for ten years, knew it was a special catch when he pulled his crab pot out of the water.

He says he has caught blue crabs before, but never one that is all-blue.

McInteer and Payne later donated the crab to the laboratory of Professor Rom Lipcius, an expert at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science.

Although the crab recently passed away, researchers will keep it frozen to conduct studies in the future.